Resident Evil 8 Will Apparently Be on PS5, Is First-Person And Will Be Announced Soon

A big departure, allegedly

Update: Supposed insider Dusk Golem has put his credibility on the line once more, claiming that next year’s Resident Evil game is Resident Evil 8 for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. According to the rumourmonger, it started life as Resident Evil: Revelations 3, but due to positive internal feedback it’s been revamped as a full-blown sequel. Like the excellent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, it will apparently be a first-person game.

Apparently, a reveal is imminent, and there’ll be an emphasis on “hallucinations, occultism, and insanity”. Of course, this is all coming courtesy of an unproven source right now. We’ll need to wait and see if any of this turns out to be true.

Original Article: Capcom is keeping itself busy as the PlayStation 5 nears release. Rumours are flying regarding an all-new instalment which is currently in development, although the source is ResetEra poster Dusk Golem writing on his Twitter account. Given that the so-called insider has several proclamations flying around right now – including Sony’s purported production of a Silent Hill title – we’d recommend you exercise caution until some of these are proven true.

Nevertheless, he claims that a new Resident Evil title has been in development since 2016, and it’s currently targeting a 2021 release. Apparently, this is the “biggest departure the series has ever taken”, which is bold considering Resident Evil VII: Biohazard shifted the entire perspective of the series to first-person. We’ve seen some speculation alluding to witches and vampires as opposed to zombies, which would be a change.

Despite the warnings, Dusk Golem reckons that the game’s internal testing has been going well, and that it’s a “high quality” game. It’ll allegedly be announced “really soon”, although obviously coronavirus could have an impact on the publisher’s plans. Make of all this what you will, we suppose – and in the meantime, check out our Resident Evil 3 PS4 review and Resident Evil 3 Remake walkthrough.