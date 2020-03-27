Resident Evil Resistance beta delayed on Steam and PS4, still going ahead on Xbox One

Unexpected problems on some platforms.
- The Resident Evil Resistance beta, which was supposed to begin today, is being delayed on Steam and PS4.
- The Xbox One version of the beta is going ahead as planned.
- Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3.
- You can preorder Resident Evil 3 on PlayStation 4 for $60 from Best Buy.
While Resident Evil 3 is almost here, the open beta for the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game, which is included with Resident Evil 3, was set to begin today. Unfortunately, Capcom has shared that there have been some setbacks. The Steam and PS4 versions of the beta are being delayed to sometime in the future due to undisclosed issues.
Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience.
— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020
While two of the platforms for the beta are having issues, the Xbox One beta is continuing as planned, so you can go ahead and hop into that. We’ll be sure to share when the PS4 version is rescheduled and available.
Resident Evil Resistance is a non-canon game in which an evil Mastermind has kidnapped four survivors, who have to try and escape, using unique skills to survive deadly traps and creatures that the Mastermind unleashes. Capcom has also confirmed that Jill Valentine will be added to Resident Evil Resistance as a Survivor in a future update. Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3, 2020, though if you ordered a physical version of the game, there could be slight delays.
