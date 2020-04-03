Resident Evil Resistance open beta delayed on PS4 and PC due to ‘technical issues’

The open beta for Resident Evil Resistance, the new asymmetrical multiplayer spin-off of the Resident Evil series, has been delayed on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The Resistance beta was supposed to begin on all platforms starting early in the morning on Friday, March 27. Instead, only the Xbox One version of the beta is currently live. According to an announcement on the game’s website, the delay is due to “technical issues.”

Capcom hasn’t announced when the other platforms will get the chance to try the game out, but according to its website, the company is “working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and will keep you updated on its availability.”

Related

Resistance is a four-on-one multiplayer mode. Four players take on the role of survivors who have to escape. The other player is the Mastermind, and its their job to stop them through whatever devious and torturous means necessary. While the survivors play the game in the style of last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, the Mastermind plays through a computer terminal where they can use security cameras and a map to lay down traps or spawn enemies for the survivors to fight. The Mastermind can even take direct control of certain enemies.

The Xbox One version of the Resident Evil Resistance beta is scheduled to last until 3 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 3. As for the other betas, whenever they go live, they’re likely to last about a week as well.

With the next generation of Xbox on the horizon, Microsoft’s 4K-ready Xbox One X is often on sale for much lower than its $499 launch price.