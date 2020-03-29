Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta Delayed On Steam, PS4

Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming with an asynchronous multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance. A final open beta was planned for this week before next week’s full launch, but the beta has been delayed on Steam and PS4 due to apparent issues.

The open beta was planned to go live on all three platforms–PC, PS4, and Xbox One–as of Thursday evening in North America. The Xbox One version is currently up and running, but the Steam and PS4 versions are missing in action. An announcement posted to the Japanese site says the test is being postponed on Steam and PS4 due to an unspecified problem.

“We are very sorry for those who are looking forward to it and for those who have been waiting for the resumption, but we will postpone the open beta test on PlayStation 4 to investigate the cause,” a note reads (via Google Translate). “Also, the open beta test for the Steam version, which was scheduled to start on March 28, will be postponed as well.”

A postponement doesn’t leave much time for the test to be conducted, because the mode is set to launch alongside the RE3 Remake on April 3.

Already the RE3 Remake demo is getting some creative mod work, so we’re likely to see it become a fertile ground for wacky PC mods upon full release too. Meanwhile a new trailer shows how teamwork makes the dream (of not getting murdered by zombies) work. For more on the remake and all the goodies included in its special editions, check out our Resident Evil 3 Remake pre-order guide.