Resident Evil Resistance roadmap detailed with more updates coming

There’s some updates on the way for this asymmetrical multiplayer title.
- Resident Evil Resistance is an asymmetrical multiplayer game included with the purchase of Resident Evil 3.
- Capcom has revealed a roadmap showing the monthly updates that will be adding more to the game.
- The contents of most of these updates are currently unknown.
Resident Evil Resistance may not be getting the same attention as the Resident Evil 3 remake it’s included with but Capcom isn’t leaving it high and dry. Today, Capcom shared a roadmap of updates that players can expect over the next few months.
Brave survivors and sinister masterminds: Take a peek at our Resident Evil Resistance title roadmap.
Jill Valentine will be available as a survivor starting April 17th, but rest assured that more content is coming over the next few months! pic.twitter.com/wxdWyBy7G4
— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 9, 2020
Jill Valentine, the star protagonist of Resident Evil 3, is coming as a Survivor on April 17. Beyond that, it appears another Survivor will be added in May and something is coming in June, though there’s not even a silhouette to guess off of. Beyond that, more updates are coming in July and beyond though again, they are sans-details.
If you haven’t picked up Resident Evil 3 yet, you can check out my review here. In it, I wrote that “While a couple of things could’ve been tweaked to provide a longer experience, Capcom provides a fantastic survival horror remake that carefully balances the action with the terror. You will fear Nemesis.”
It’s back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance, as well.
