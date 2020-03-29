Residents discover mysterious missiles in the sky – that is behind -thueringen24.de

Bright excitement in Jena! Several residents made an extremely mysterious observation in the sky on Saturday evening.

“There is a lot of movement in the sky right now, at least 20 silent missiles, very mysterious,” writes a woman Jena. Another resident is also surprised: “At least ten flying objects fly evenly over Leipzig to Leipzig. What’s this?”

over #Jena fly at least 10 flying objects evenly towards Leipzig. What’s this? – celle886 (@ celle886) March 28, 2020

Jena: Mysterious flying objects in the sky – that’s the reason

The fact is, it is not the first time that the Thuringians have made such a discovery in the night sky. A similar sighting did not take place until February. Here, too, there was talk of objects that could be seen in the row in the sky. There was an identical sighting in January.

The US company SpaceX from Tesla boss Elon Musk was sometimes behind this. The SpaceC project “Starlink” satellites were launched into space. And this time, too, it seems to be those satellites.

Starlink satellites are repeatedly launched into space. These then circle the earth – and always amaze people. Just like in Jena. (Archive picture) Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press

This is “Starlink”:

planned global satellite network

should enable worldwide internet access

about 12,000 satellites are to be launched into space by 2027

the satellites are said to fly in a relatively low orbit

especially remote areas as well as conurbations should get better internet

For example, “t-online” reports that on March 18 a rocket with mini-satellites was launched for the sixth time. And this is now moving around the world.

On the “findstarlink.com” page you can also see when you can see the satellites. And if you are currently looking for cities near Thuringia, it becomes clear: The satellites were traveling there on Saturday evening – towards Leipzig.

Incidentally, these satellites are said to provide, among other things, faster internet. You can find more about one of the last sightings in Thuringia here <<<. (abr)