‘Reveals NEW design of top-secret iPhone 13 rival,’ according to an early Samsung Galaxy S22 leak.

NEW IMAGES OF SAMSUNG’S NEXT TOP MODEL APPEAR TO HAVE BEEN LEAKED.

As the iPhone 13’s main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to debut early next year.

Samsung is keeping the device a closely guarded secret.

However, as with every major phone launch, information is leaked months in advance.

Ice Universe, a long-time tipper, posted photos of three screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 on Twitter.

This implies that at least three different size-variant models will emerge.

In line with previous Samsung Galaxy generations, this is the case.

Small camera holes can also be seen in at least two of the three variations.

The largest model, in particular, has squared-off edges, in contrast to the curved edges of the other two.

Another leak, this time from Chinese social media site Weibo, is highlighted in a separate report by Notebook Check.

There are more images of screen protectors and camera protectors in that leak.

This hints at the possible camera setups.

Two of the models have three lens cut-outs, while the larger third variant has at least five.

It’s unclear whether any of these revelations are true.

However, Samsung phones frequently leak well ahead of their official release dates.

Even if they’re just crude mock-ups, other leaks and Samsung’s own phone history indicate they’re not far off the mark.

In any case, following Apple’s impressive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro launches earlier this year, Samsung is under increased pressure to compete.

