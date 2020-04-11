Rick And Morty Gets Premiere Date For Season 4, Part 2

Fans of Adult Swim’s cult classic animated series Ricky & Morty have something to cheer about. The rest of Season 4–consisting of five episodes–will premiere starting on May 3, with a new episode arriving once a week. Rick & Morty returns to Adult Swim that day, and Episode 6 will air at 11:30 PM ET.

The back half will, based on the trailer, feature all of the wacky action, family drama, child endangerment, and general weirdness that fans of the series are accustomed to.

Watch the trailer below and mark your calendar.

This announcement follows a brand-new Rick & Morty anime short released on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. Rick and Morty was confirmed for at least 70 more episodes ahead of Season 4 debuting, but it could be a while before we see Season 5, as the gap between seasons keeps getting longer.

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been very busy lately outside of his duties on this show, working on both the Quibi series Gloop World and the Hulu exclusive Solar Opposites.