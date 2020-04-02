Rick And Morty Season 4 Return Date Announced, And It’s Soon

Rick & Morty has a return date, courtesy of a new trailer below. The second half of Season 4, comprised of five new episodes, will begin airing weekly from May 3, Adult Swim has confirmed. The season’s sixth episode will air on this date at 11:30PM ET.

The back half will, based on the trailer, feature all of the wacky action, family drama, child negligence, and general weirdness that fans of the series are accustomed to.

Watch the trailer below and mark your calendar.

This announcement follows a brand-new Rick & Morty anime short released on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. Rick and Morty was confirmed for at least 70 more episodes ahead of Season 4 debuting, but it could be a while before we see Season 5, as the gap between seasons keeps getting longer.

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been very busy lately outside of his duties on this show, working on both the Quibi series Gloop World and the Hulu exclusive Solar Opposites.