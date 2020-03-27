Rick Brandsteder excels as a drag in The TV Canteen

The big mystery was who played RuPaul last season. It turned out to be Alain Clark, who again took on the role in the sketch from the sleeve of Carlo Boszhard and Irene Moors. Fred van Leer took part in the jury, while Tim Douwsma, Jan Versteegh and Rick Brandsteder went into the make-up.

RTL Boulevard already shared the first images last week, but the big question was: who is Miss Firestarter? Tonight it finally became clear: Rick Brandsteder, with the fire burning after seeing Beau last year. “After The Masked Singer, I couldn’t resist temptation to make fun of myself,” he explains.

But he is not the only one who makes an impression, the other participants and jury member Fred also work on the laughing muscles.