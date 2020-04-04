Rick & Morty Writer To Pen Ant-Man 3 Script – Report

The line between Rick & Morty and the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to blur. In November it was announced that Jessica Gao, who wrote the show’s “Pickle Rick” episode, was picked to develop the She-Hulk show on Disney+. Now, another alum from the series is reportedly joining the MCU. However, this one will write a film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rick & Morty writer/co-producer Jeff Loveness has been tapped to pen the script for the currently unannounced Ant-Man 3, the followup to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. THR reports that director Peyton Reed has already signed on to return.

In addition to his creative role on the Adult Swim animated series, Loveness has credits that include writing for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Miracle Workers, and The Onion News Network. He is also no stranger to comics, having written for Marvel Comics, Boom! Studios, and DC.

There’s no word yet on when, exactly, Ant-Man 3 will film. When Phase 4 of the MCU was announced, it was nowhere to be seen. Instead, sequels like Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Captain Marvel 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder were announced. However, even those films are in flux as Marvel Studios recently announced a slew of release date changes.

Given that Ant-Man 3 hasn’t been officially announced, there is currently no public release date set for the film. However, Rick & Morty returns to Adult Swim on May 3.