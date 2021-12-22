Right before Christmas, a last-minute Apple Watch deal reduces the price to just (dollar)169.

Right before Christmas, a last-minute Apple Watch deal drops the price to just (dollar)169.

IF YOU’RE STUCK FOR GIFT IDEAS THIS CHRISTMAS, THIS (dollar)169 Apple Watch deal might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The last-minute Apple Watch deal is one of many being offered across the country by several US retailers.

Best Buy is participating in the massive sale by offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for (dollar)169, which is (dollar)30 less than its regular listing price.

The watches come in two colors: white and black, and are 38mm in diameter.

The Series 3 is currently the cheapest Apple Watch available, as it was released in 2015.

Even so, given that Apple still sells this model for (dollar)199 on its website, this Best Buy deal is quite appealing.

The watch, which has a second-generation Retina OLED display, also gets software updates on a regular basis.

The Series 3 model can make phone calls, check texts, and use voice control to access features while remaining fashionable on your wrist.

The device is also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, as well as being water resistant up to 50 meters.

There are plenty of cool features for health and fitness, such as step counting, calorie tracking, and heart health monitoring.

The Optical heart sensor on the watch can actually track high and low heart rates, as well as irregular heart rhythms, and can even alert you if it detects any changes.

For many, the best feature is the watch’s built-in GPS system, which promises 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

This model also includes Apple Pay upgrades, making transactions even simpler than before.

If you buy the watch from Best Buy, you’ll get a free 4-month subscription to Apple Fitness(plus) in addition to the watch.

Customers can also choose between two protection plans for their new device when they check out at Best Buy: an AppleCare Monthly Plan for (dollar)2.49 or a 2-Year Plan for (dollar)49.00.

