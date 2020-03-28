Right to be forgotten: the Council of State confirms Google’s victory

The right to be forgotten does not extend beyond the borders of Europe. This is the meaning of the decision made on Friday by the State Council, which agreed with Google against the Cnil. The American giant obtained the cancellation of a deliberation of the French guardian of the private life, who condemned him in 2016 to a fine of 100,000 euros for having limited the right to be forgotten only to the European versions of his engine. research.

The decision is not a surprise, since the European Court of Justice, rightly seized by the Council of State in the context of this case, had decided last September that the right to be forgotten by European Internet users does not could apply only in Europe and not outside its borders.

The American group, supported by several rights organizations, replied that respecting the right to be forgotten beyond the borders of the EU would have created risks for freedom of expression, particularly in certain authoritarian countries . Microsoft and the Wikimedia foundation, which hosts Wikipedia, had joined Google in the proceedings. The American was finally supported by the NGOs defending press freedoms Reporters committee for freedom of the press (United States) and Article 19 (United Kingdom).

Call of the foot of the CNIL to the legislator

The entry into force of the European right to be forgotten, in 2014, makes it possible to obtain, under conditions, the removal of links which appear in the results of a search engine after a query concerning its name. Google has since received SEO removal requests for 3.5 million web pages, which have been met for 46% of them.

In a press release, the CNIL took note of the decision of the Council of State, announcing that it would update “in the coming days” its website “to give individuals clear and up-to-date instructions on the right to oblivion ”.

She also launched an appeal to the French legislator, suggesting that he did not use all the possibilities left to him by European law to install in France a right to be forgotten “exceeding the field provided by law of the Union ”.

