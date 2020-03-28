Right to be forgotten: the State Council cancels the fine of 100,000 € imposed on Google

It is the end of a vast legal debate on the geographic scope of the right to be forgotten, or the possibility of no longer being listed in Europe on the most powerful online search engine in the world.

In a decision made public this Friday, the State Council cancels a deliberation against Google made by the National Commission for Information Technology and Liberties (Cnil).

The Cnil had condemned the Californian giant, on March 10, 2016, to a fine of 100,000 € for having only partially applied the “right to be forgotten” after a first formal notice.

The case was a direct result of a decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) which enshrined the digital “right to be forgotten” in May 2014, giving citizens the possibility of removing disputed links from the list of results displayed after a search on the name of a person.

High-flying legal battle

Constrained by European law, Google had put online a form available to any internet user who wanted information about him no longer appear in the search engine when his name is entered.

In the event of refusal, a citizen can apply to a judge or, more often, to the National Commission for Data Protection and Liberties (Cnil) so that it twists a little more the arm with the multinational and the ‘forces to delete the reference online.

The data protection authority imposed the fine on the famous search engine because it accused it of dereferencing this information only on its European versions.

Google had immediately appealed this deliberation and the fine to the Council of State but the French high administrative court had returned the ball to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE).

Referenced on Google.fr, not on Google.com

The 28 judges of the CJEU finally decided on September 24 in favor of Google, believing that the American giant was “required to operate this dereferencing not on all versions of its engine, but on the versions of that – corresponding to all member states (of the EU) ”.

After several legal contests and various appeals behind the scenes, the Council of State only applied the European decision and therefore disowned the Cnil.

In a press release, the independent administrative authority took note of the decision but was satisfied that “the Council of State recalls the principle of European dereferencing because before the intervention of the CNIL, the dereferencing was limited to the country of the applicant”.