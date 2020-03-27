Ring Fit Adventure adds a rhythm game mode with music from Splatoon 2, Breath of the Wild

Nintendo’s fitness game for Switch, Ring Fit Adventure, is getting a major update today, including a new rhythm game mode and the option to play with a female-voiced version of your in-game companion, Ring.

Ring Fit Adventure’s new rhythm game mode includes 12 music tracks from the game itself, as well as music from other Nintendo Switch games: Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There’s even a Wii Fit music medley included.

In addition to a female voice option for Ring, Ring Fit Adventure also has new language options, with voice encouragement available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

Finally, Nintendo is also adding a freeform jogging option to Ring Fit Adventure, letting players run through the game’s courses without battling.

Ring Fit Adventure was released for Nintendo Switch in October 2019. In our review, we called it a “smartly designed” workout-at-home product that excels at being both an enjoyable video game and a pulse-pounding exercise routine. Unfortunately for Switch owners looking for an alternative to the gym right now, the game is in short supply.

