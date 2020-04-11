Ring’s new Alarm system is smaller, sleeker, and comes with one-touch access to emergency services

Amazon-owned Ring today announced a second generation of its home security system that comes with a set of sleeker, smaller hardware. The updated keypad now has buttons for quick access to contacting emergency services, such as police, fire, or medical assistance. (You’ll need to hold the button for three seconds before it begins calling those services.) The new motion and contact sensors are also slimmer, making them easier to blend into the corners and edges of your home. All hardware now comes in a matte finish; the previous version had a shiny, plasticky coating.

Software-wise, the new system isn’t too different from the original: while the set can still send app notifications if it detects unusual movements, you will need to subscribe to the $10 monthly / $100 annually Plus plan to make use of the emergency response tools in case of break-ins. (The Plus plan also covers other types of home monitoring, including temperature / smoke / carbon monoxide level changes, flood watches, and video recording if you have other Ring accessories.) And just like the previous version of the Ring Alarm system, you can use the mobile app to arm and disarm alarms remotely and pair it with an Alexa device for voice control.

The new Ring Alarm comes in 5-, 10-, and 14-piece kits that are suited for various home sizes — all of which include the base station, keypad, motion and contact sensors, and a range extender. The kit is open for preorders today at $199, and additional accessories can also be purchased on Ring.com or Amazon.com. (On Amazon, you can also opt to receive a free Alexa Dot with your preorder.) Everything is slated to ship on April 29th.

Ring is still selling the original version of its system on its website, should you want to capitalize on a discount or need something before the new models ship.

Ring Alarm

Correction, 4:35PM ET April 9th, 2020: An earlier version of this article said Ring is no longer selling the first-generation Alarm system. The company does still list the original models on its site for sale. We regret the error.