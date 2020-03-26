Riot Games and co-founders donate $1.5 million to coronavirus relief

Riot Games and co-founders Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill are donating $500,000 each to help novel coronavirus relief organizations, according to a report from The Wrap.

Out of the $1.5 million total, $400,000 will be going to the Los Angeles Food Bank and $200,000 will go to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, which will help ease the cost of healthcare, senior meals, and other similar people who may need the help.

“On top of that financial contribution, Riot Games is working to secure critical personal equipment for LA’s hospitals, like much-needed masks to protect our front-line doctors and nurses,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said in a press conference.

Riot Games is based in Santa Monica and hosts all of its regular season North American esports events right across the street from the company’s studio. Since the start of the pandemic, Riot Games has transitioned the North American League of Legends Championship Series to be played online. The Mid-Season Invitational, a global esports tournament for League of Legends, has been postponed from May to July. The company has also cancelled all hands-on events with its upcoming new title, Valorant.