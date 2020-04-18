Riot Games buys Hytale developer Hypixel Studios

League of Legends developer Riot Games has acquired Hypixel Studios. Hypixel’s first game, Hytale, is expected out in 2021. Riot had previously invested in Hypixel after it was founded in 2018, the developer said in a news release on Thursday.

Hytale is described as a “community-powered block game that combines the scope of a creative sandbox with the depth of a roleplaying game.” Basically, it looks like an in-depth, detailed Minecraft.

Hypixel will work out of an office in Northern Island and will “retain its current structure.” Twenty new positions with the team are expected to open up as Hytale development continues.

Riot released its first game, League of Legends, in 2009. The popular free-to-play game was the studio’s only game for some time, but that’s changed. In 2019, Riot released an autobattler called Teamfight Tactics, and it’s continued to expand since then. A card game, Legends of Runeterra, was released in 2020, and a first-person shooter, Valorant, is currently in beta. Multiple projects are also in the works, along with Riot’s new publishing label, Riot Forge.

