Riot Games: Is “Project A” actually called “Valorant”?

There are new hot rumors, speculations and leaks around Riot Games upcoming first person shooter, which is officially known only under the name “Project A”. As part of the 10th anniversary of the League of Legends, the successful studio presented a number of new video games that are currently under development.

Including Project A, which in the first pictures and videos presented strongly reminds of a mixture of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch. The gameplay is very oriented towards the FPS market leader CS: GO, while the controlled characters should all have different special skills – just like in Blizzard’s Overwatch.

Player reports, trademarks and more

Since the first unveiling in October 2019, a few months have passed in which we saw very little news about the project, which has attracted a lot of attention, especially in the FPS scene. That seems to be changing suddenly. After some professionals from other first person shooters apparently already had the opportunity to play the game (see above) tweeted ex-professional and CS: GO commentator Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer about his impressions directly at Riot) there are now further references to details about the game.

Hello! Strap yourself in. I had the chance to spend a day playing #ProjectA at Riot EU. Today, I’m allowed to share some of my initial thoughts and impressions. Please bear with me, I can’t go into too much detail about the specifics of a lot of the gameplay until a later date. – HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) February 11, 2020

“Project A is a precise tactical shooter with a lethal cast of characters, set on a near-future Earth. In Project A, abilities create unique opportunities for your gunplay to shine. “

So far Riot Games has its own definition of “Project A”, which will actually be called “Valorant”. At least that’s what the Twitter fan account “ProjectAOnline” suspects, who has already changed his display name to “VALORANT intel / Project A”. So you seem pretty sure. But why is that?

Several reasons currently indicate that Valorant is the first FPS from Riot Games. First of all, the developer says on its own homepage that there should be further news about the game in 2020. This is matched by the Twitter account recently registered in February, which is called “VALORANT” or “@PlayVALORANT“Listen. That sounds relatively official.

The confirmation that this account, which has not yet written a single tweet but still has almost 19,000 followers, really belongs to Riot Games, confirms the registration of several trademarks of the studio under the corresponding name. The company secured a total of eight trademarks under the name Valorant and associated various rights.

These include:

“[…] downloadable computer game software […]”

“Printed matter, namely, comic books, graphic novels, instructional leaflets in the field of computer games, manuals for video games, […]”

“All-purpose carrying bags; athletic bags; backpacks; beach bags; belt bags; book bags; canvas shopping bags; […]”

“Figurines of plastic; figurines of vinyl “

“Beachwear; belts; coats; costumes for use in role-playing games; dresses; gloves; Halloween costumes; hoodies; […]”

“Action figure toys; battery operated action toys; bean bag dolls; board games; bobble head dolls; card games; […]”

“Broadcast and streaming of video game play and video game competitions over global communications networks, the Internet, and wireless networks;[…]”

“Arranging and conducting live competitions featuring computer games and video games; arranging online computer game and video game competitions for interactive game players; entertainment services, […]”

In summary, it can be said that Riot Games made extensive provision for Valoran. From the name of the software itself, to numerous goodies, merch and much more, to broadcasting rights and the organization of competitively oriented competitions, everything is included. If you now orient yourself on the announced projects and time frames, it is extremely obvious that the secured rights are plans or drafts for “Project A”.

The homepage “http://playvalorant.com/” is already registered, but currently does not allow external visitors. According to another fan site called @PIayProjectA, this is also part of Blizzard, as this tweet should show:

NEWS: The official SSL Certificate for https://t.co/pGgsQQzaeZ is registed to @riotgames! #Valorant #ProjectA pic.twitter.com/IDWU2RqMio – Project A / Valorant (@PIayProjectA) February 26, 2020

Details about characters and skills

Speaking of fansites … There are already plenty of them for the game. Calling itself “First competitive dedicated news page”, @ValorantTheGame tweeted a screenshot, apparently from the game, that could reveal a lot of information. On it you can see the character “Sage” in detail, including her class and skills. There are also two other hero names, “Brimstone” and “Viper”. In addition, a bar of a total of eight characters can be seen in the lower center of the screen, seven of which already have a portrait, an icon is still grayed out and has a lock.

The “56” in the upper left half of the picture suggests a countdown in character selection. In addition, there is a typical team display, a chat window and part of the “Bind” as well as “unranked” and probably represents map / game mode and playlist.

Most parts of this #ProjectA screenshot have been shared on various pages, here is the the full image in the highest resolution we could find!

L: Three character names [Brimstone; Sage; Viper], type [support; defense; offense?]

B: Chat and avatars

R: Say it’s ability descriptions pic.twitter.com/3B24nEZQCC – ValorantTheGame – #ProjectA News & Leaks (@ValorantTheGame) February 27, 2020

Confirmation in 2 days?

Of course, none of this can be said yet at the current time. Riot Games itself has so far shown no public response. However, this could change very soon. (Attention, another speculation follows!)

Because both the cryptic profile picture and the banner of the Valorant Twitter accounts contain a “02.”. According to the fansite @ProjectAOnline, this could mean that we will receive new confirmed information on the game on March 2, 2020, next week Tuesday.

As soon as we know more in this direction, you will of course experience it promptly on Gaming-Grounds.de. So stay tuned if you are as excited about Project A and / or Valorant as we are!

