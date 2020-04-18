Riot is preparing for e-sport and will go through censorship

Riot Games will censor the bloody streaks of its latest Valorant title during e-sports tournaments, in order to attract potential sponsors and broadcasters.

[Mise à jour le 17 avril 2020 à 10h39] According to Bloomberg, “virtual blood” becomes a subject of dispute when Riot Games undertakes to contact sports organizations to discuss the terms of the competitive scene planned for Valorant. Professional sports leagues (understand e-sports) usually display titles without violence (Rocket League) and without bloodshed, which makes it possible to create more inclusive shows for all ages. Obviously, shooting games like CSGO or Call of Duty, which represent full-blown murders are present. However, you should know that the latter two deprive themselves of many sponsors who do not wish to associate themselves with content including graphic violence.

In the official rules for tournament organizers unveiled by Riot, a section is devoted to the dissemination of the game. In this latter, it is indicated that the option “Show blood” must be disabled in the game menu. ‘gameplay changes, if not the fact that sparks fly from players when players are shot, instead of blood.

In addition to the rules for blood in the game, Riot has defined a few other measures that broadcasters should follow. Thus, it is mandatory that all retransmitted tournaments moderate the chat to “prevent any vulgar, abusive or otherwise malicious environment”. This also applies to the aliases of the participants. Riot also specifies a list of prohibited forms of advertising including games of chance, alcohol or tobacco products, as well as firearms. In 2019, the esports sector became a billion dollar industry. The stakes are therefore considerable. In modern media, video games have very often been associated with real-life violence, which may explain the reluctance of big brands to support games deemed bloodthirsty or violent.

Riot finally explains about the anti-cheat system

This is a small controversy in the Valorant community. Players who have access to closed beta have discovered that anti-cheat software launches at the same time as your computer. Worse, it continues to run in the background, even when the Valorant application is not running. From this assumption, some people put forward the hypothesis that it could negatively affect the performance of other games. But perhaps not the most important: recently, users have noticed that this anti-cheat software is running in Windows “Ring 0”, that is to say its highest level of access possible.

Fatal, Valorant’s anti-cheat system, Vanguard, obtains privileges from the start of your computer. And the idea of ​​such access, for a non-Windows application, raises ethical issues within the community. The slightest error by Riot could have severe consequences on the machine of many users. Others argue that Riot is spying on its users. Faced with this controversy, Paul Chamberlain, known to Riot under the pseudonym RiotArkem, wanted to react.

He explained that this driver, which starts with the computer, is necessary to counter the cheat software that runs before the launch of the concerned application. In short, according to him, it’s a real race against cheating, and you have to be the best armed to win. He nevertheless specifies that the pilot remains on standby most of the time. Concretely, this means that it does not scan any system file and does not send any information to Riot, as long as the game is not running. According to the company, which consulted several expert teams in external security, it was the most optimal solution. However, the teams are working on anti-cheat software that would exploit much lower Windows privileges in the future.

The project was killed last October, but it was not until leaks that night that Riot reacted. In the morning, official previews appeared on the web, as did many journalistic previews. The new title of the creators of League of Legends will therefore be called Valuing. It is a free-to-play FPS in 5v5, which aims to offer very energetic games, largely inspired by Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

The characters that have been revealed are not from the cartoon universe of LoL. The general atmosphere, which can be discovered in the gameplay video, seems to embrace the SF universe. The playable characters are named “Agents”. Each has their own peculiarities, spells and skills. According to the developers, the gameplay depends a lot on the tactical aspect, teamwork and therefore on the cooperation between the players.

The inspiration for the mode of play comes clearly from Counter Strike, with a system of rounds. There are said to be “attackers against defenders”, which echoes CSGO terrorists against counterterrorists. A game is made up of 24 rounds, and the team with the most wins wins. Also, the shooter aims to be very competitive, and will reward the participants’ precision. The aim will be generally stable and faithful (even if the recoil requires to be tamed), so that a precise player with a pistol “will always beat an unstable sniper”, according to Anna Donlon, producer of Valorant. The agents’ skills seem to be reduced to a supporting role, not an ultimate one, as is the case in an Overwatch. In short, Riot is betting on skill by using a lot of mechanics from Counter Strike.

Riot took the opportunity to reveal the release date of this big project. Valorant is thus planned for this summer! The game is only announced on PC, for the moment. To play at 60 frames per second, you will need a machine equipped with at least:

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT730

10 characters will be available at the launch of the title

In an exclusive interview for the IGN site, Anna Doulon declares that there will be 5 characters available by default when Valorant is launched. Just like on its flagship game League of Legends, Riot Games will offer several solutions to obtain the entire roster of these playable “Agents”. It will be updated regularly, and players will be able to unlock everything without spending a dime. However, it will take many hours to accumulate virtual currency. For the more impatient, it is possible to go faster by depending on euros.

We also learn that the Battle Pass will offer free and premium third parties, as is now customary in most free-to-play games. Again, no special abilities or boost will be available for purchase. All rewards will be cosmetics.

SOVA archer unveiled on video

Like the other Agents, SOVA arrives with its own story. He is a ruthless, hard-hitting Russian archer. In a short video posted on Twitter, we can see extracts of its gameplay. Again, the developers rely on uniqueness, with a character who approaches in a very different way from the others. Its skills are based on a recognition system, which will determine the role that its user will play in a round. Assassin, scout, his importance is plural and can be useful in many circumstances, by the information he will bring to his team. The gameplay alternates between dynamic phases and moments of remote control, which gives rise to a rich experience. This character clearly appears as a support, and there is no doubt that SOVA will be very useful for any team.

Thanks to the video broadcast below, we know several skills:

Shock Bolt : SOVA fires an explosive charge, which inflicts damage in the area.

: SOVA fires an explosive charge, which inflicts damage in the area. Owl drone : SOVA summons a reconnaissance drone, which can fly over the map and collect information on the location of enemies. The latter is piloted by the player, and benefits from a marking system.

: SOVA summons a reconnaissance drone, which can fly over the map and collect information on the location of enemies. The latter is piloted by the player, and benefits from a marking system. Recon Bolt : this is the signature competence. By shooting a special arrow, SOVA can use a sonar to know the position of the enemies. The latter is destructible.

: this is the signature competence. By shooting a special arrow, SOVA can use a sonar to know the position of the enemies. The latter is destructible. Hunter’s fury : SOVA’s ultimate competence. Three arrows are drawn at the same time. They pass through walls, and can reach enemies, even at the other end of the map.

Viper, expert in toxins

He is the second Valorant agent to reveal himself in more detail. We now know its lore (history) as well as many of its abilities. The French version has not yet been released, so skills are in English. As a reminder, there will be 10 playable characters at the launch of the game, including five to unlock.

Viper is, not surprisingly, a specialist in the art of poison. To achieve her ends, she also uses many chemicals, which are found in her skills. We also learn that she is from the United States.

Snakebite : launches a toxic projectile which explodes on the enemy

: launches a toxic projectile which explodes on the enemy Poison Coud : launches a gas transmitter which can be activated to create a toxic cloud. It can be picked up and placed elsewhere during a short cooldown

: launches a gas transmitter which can be activated to create a toxic cloud. It can be picked up and placed elsewhere during a short cooldown Toxic screen : deploys a long line of gas transmitters that become toxic when you activate them

: deploys a long line of gas transmitters that become toxic when you activate them Ultimate: Viper’s Pit : emits a massive toxic cloud that covers a large part of the terrain and remains active until Viper leaves the gas. The enemies that are in this toxic cloud are highlighted for it

So its gameplay is very dependent on toxins. A true expert in chemical warfare, it’s a bit like Singed in League of Legends. The ultimate looks extremely interesting, providing you with an invisibility ability while detecting enemies.

Jett combines speed and agility

The most obvious features of Jett are his speed and agility, especially when compared to other characters. She has the ability to execute dashs to replace herself and flee the danger. At each skirmish, she shows herself capable of going around in circles, like a vulture, in order to take her enemies by surprise. No doubt, this character is more in the line of a classic assassin than a real melee fighter. A presentation which is timely, since the first beta phase starts on April 3, 2020. Here is the detail of Jett’s skills:

Cloudburst: skill that launches a cloud of fog. The latter obscures the players’ vision at impact. Jett’s player can control the launch path.

Updraft: Cast a spell to propel Jett into the air.

Tailwind: A dash, over a short distance. The Agent moves according to the direction of movement, indicated by the player.

Blade Storm: it’s the ultimate. Jett equips himself with several deadly knives in order to throw them at an enemy who is quickly eliminated. If you achieve your ends in this way, all of the knives will be restored. It is also possible for the player to launch only one stab weapon.

In an interview with our colleagues from the Polygon.com site, we learn without surprise that Riot wishes to reiterate the success of League of Legends. Players will be able to purchase skins and other cosmetic items through microtransactions. All these purchases will not change the way the game plays out or make it stronger, only the appearance of certain equipment. For now, cosmetics include weapon skins and sprays, which can be tagged on the card at any time. We are far from a model pay-to-win, less and less popular in recent years.

However, the emerging trend (from Fortnite) of the practice of the combat pass will be repeated here. Similar to Valorant, Counter Strike: Global Offensive introduced it several months ago. Rewards will therefore also be accessible by purchasing this battle-pass for less than 10 €, if however you spend long hours in games. It has also been confirmed that there will be no loot “crates” in Valorant and all of the paid skins will be permanently available for purchase.

Unlike League of Legends, there will be no character skin. At least at launch. The developers want to offer a balanced game, and efforts are focused on the gameplay. Adding a skin for each character usually causes problems with hitbox (collision mask) and therefore an imbalance potential. Riot wants to offer ultra-competitive games, which requires an equal footing for the whole roster of characters. Society is also concerned about situations where it becomes less obvious to identify certain characters while playing. The subject is therefore not closed, but it is clearly not a priority.

The next FPS from Riot Games will be released in a few months, but you can already reserve your nickname. You can also use it during the different beta phases which will gradually be revealed. By creating a Riot ID, it will be usable across the entire Riot Games catalog (LoL among others). It is the equivalent of a Battle.net identifier, since it allows you to connect to your account, but it is not the one used in the game. The latter will be chosen later.

Here is the procedure to follow to create your nickname:

Visit the Riot Games website. You must then connect. Go to the “options” category at the top right of the page. Go to the Riot ID tab. There you can create your own, and therefore reserve it in advance for the launch of Valorant.

The closed beta is launched, how to participate?

Launched with great fanfare at 2 p.m. this Tuesday, April 7, the closed beta of Valorant is now available. As its name suggests, not everyone can access it yet and, to make the sauce rise around the game, Riot Games launched a somewhat special system to make players want to try their hand at shooting in 5v5. To do this, you must associate your Riot account (if necessary, you must therefore create one here) with your Twitch account and then watch streams of Valorant on the Amazon platform in order to have a chance of obtaining an access code for the closed beta of Valorant. We wish you luck in your beta key quest and, in the meantime, find all the latest info on the game in our article below.

Riot Expands Ways To Get Twitch Beta Key

Until now, Internet users had to consult specific Twitch streams – and affiliates – for several hours with a Twitch account linked to Riot for a chance to obtain a key. But from now on, players can get a key from any stream from Twitch! A democratization which will undoubtedly lead to a better distribution of access to the most played game at the moment. Valorant has accumulated 165 million hours of viewing on Twitch in a few days. However, the overall quantity of keys distributed remains unchanged.

Riot says thousands of Twitch users are waiting for a key when watching “day and night” streams. The latter, who complain of injustice, will be rewarded manually by Riot employees. Patience therefore, nobody is forgotten! Riot is also increasing its server connection capacity by 25% in order to be able to respond to the influx of new players. As a reminder: the “drops” of keys take place at any time – even when you are offline – but only for players from Europe, Canada, the United States, Turkey and Russia.