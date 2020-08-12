Risk of Rain 2: Check out How to Unlock Captain— Soundtrack of This ‘Rougelike’ Available Now on Spotify and Vinyl

Captain awaits your orders, say ahoy to this new unlockable character in the monster-killing frenzy world.

Risk of Rain 2 finally rolls out of Steam’s early access as it receives update 1.0, bringing with it is the tenth unlockable in-game character, Captain. Breeze through the gameplay, unlock the newbie and unleash hell on aliens and monsters in this roguelike game.

Hoopoo and PlayEveryWare’s Risk of Rain 2 was made available on Steam, Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, and consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox, initially as early access on 2019. However, it is officially launched as a full content game last August 11, 2020, when developers rolled out update 1.0.

Rock Paper Shotgun notes that the 1.0 update gave the roguelike game a proper ending. The third-person monster-killing frenzy survival game is initially never-ending gameplay that let players explore the map, kill off hordes and swarms of varying difficulty, and pick-up weapons and upgrades that build up stats. However, as much fun and free this is, the game would randomly kill a player with a “fireball”.

This changed when the game received update 1.0 and gives the roguelike a boss and an ending. The ending, however, does not signify the end of the game as it brings the tenth character for players to use. Risk of Rain introduces ‘Captain’ a sleek guy sporting a long coat that hides a hybrid rifle-shotgun underneath and possesses the ability to call for a supply drop from the orbit.

Fans and players of the roguelike, Risk of Rain 2, now have a bugging question to their minds, “How to get Captain?”

Game Revolution says that it’s easy. Just finish the game. The end signifies a new beginning in Risk of Rain 2 as it gives players a new character with its unique abilities to utilize for the gameplay. The 1.0 update adds a new final boss that concludes the character’s journey in the dystopian planet ran by uncivilized aliens and monsters.

SPOILER WARNING: to thoroughly explain how to obtain ‘Captain,’ a handful of details regarding the new update needs to be revealed. In order to get the new character,

There you have it, the game ends there and rolls credits. After then, you will be notified on the new character, ‘Captain,’ and you will be then free to use him and his abilities throughout the game.

If you have been racking up your audio and pay close attention to Risk of Rain 2’s background music throughout the game, this is for you.

PC Gamer notes that the game’s Lo-Fi soundtrack is now available on Spotify, along with new songs from the 1.0 update.

Chris Christodoulou composed the musical score of the roguelike game and featured brooding, mysterious, and chill music to a blast of electric guitars. The music features an “outer space” mood with its synth score and intensifies as the game progresses.

The music is available through Bandcamp for $6 and will be released in vinyl through Black Screen Records.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Alonzo