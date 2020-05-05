risky leads to shorten the duration of human trials

Whatever the disease – Ebola, Zika, Chikungunya … – it is quite common to hear that a new vaccine is starting to be tested in humans. In two months, it has already happened eight times for the Covid-19! However, this rarely means that we are getting there. These phase 1, then 2 clinical trials are very preliminary in nature. Their objective is indeed to demonstrate the safety of the tested product, and to look at its capacity to induce an immune response according to the dose and the number of injections carried out. But at this stage, the researchers are not yet trying to demonstrate its “real” effectiveness, which will be done in the next step, called a phase 3 trial.

This stage, phase 3, is also the longest. Unlike a treatment given to a sick person, a preventive vaccine by definition aims to protect a healthy person against a hypothetical risk of encountering the infectious agent. It is therefore much more difficult to judge