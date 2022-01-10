Roblox is down for tens of millions of users.

Roblox is no longer available for MILLIONS of users.

Just five months after the game’s release, ROBLOX servers in China have been temporarily shut down.

Roblox was renamed LuoBuLeSi for the Chinese market and released on iOS and Android before being removed on December 8.

The game will be rebuilt to meet China’s stringent regulatory requirements.

Last year, Fornite ran into similar issues in China, and before pulling the plug in November, thanked players for participating in the “Fortnite test.”

Roblox players are furious after learning that the version they were playing was a test version that was deleting their archives.

The game was never marketed as a test version, according to the comments section on Chinese video sharing site BiliBili.

Many players have spent money on in-game items that are no longer available and are frantically seeking refunds.

Others use VPNs to get access to the global version, which is a common way to get around Chinese censorship.

“We launched Roblox China, also known as LuoBuLeSi, last year with the goal of creating an immersive virtual universe of 3D experiences in China, which we’ve been testing and iterating on along the way,” a Roblox spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“It’s critical that we make the necessary investments now, including in our data architecture, in order to realize our long-term vision for LuoBuLeSi,” says the CEO.

There is no mention of when a new version of Roblox will be available in China in the official announcement.

The company is “taking the long view in China,” according to a Roblox spokesperson, and wants to “build a platform that would deliver a compelling metaverse experience.”

“That goal has not changed,” they say, despite the setback.

