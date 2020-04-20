Robust as a tank: Teufel’s gaming headset for winners

“Best gaming sound, crystal clear speech intelligibility, high wearing comfort and built like a tank” – that is how the Berlin manufacturer describes it devil your brand new CAGE gaming headset. “Not a fashion accessory, but high-quality equipment for winners” – know it!

Durable, fabric-covered cables, the solid metal suspension for the ear cups and particularly high-quality spring steel in the headband are the ingredients that 169.99 euros make expensive “cage” extremely robust and also make it look a little martial.

Exact location of the opponent

“As with the film, the sound of games is often underestimated, even though it contributes to the overall experience just like the increasingly realistic game graphics,” says the marketing department. By using high-quality and large drivers, Teufel takes into account that no sound detail is left behind.

More virtual 7.1 sound on the PC conjures up the best possible game atmosphere and at the same time enables an exact location of the opponent, which – according to the manufacturer – can make the difference between triumph and defeat.

Microphone completely revised

“Communication is the key to playful team success,” is another sentence set in stone. For a crystal clear speech intelligibility, the microphone in the new edition of CAGE has been completely revised.

The Polar pattern ensure an optimal voice recording, a second microphone helps to eliminate unwanted ambient noise and echoes. The completely redesigned connection for the microphone arm guarantees a perfect fit.

Free software

About the PC software you can also find the balance between Chat and game volume to adjust. A switch directly on the left ear cup deactivates the microphone on request.

PC players fit over the free software ‘Teufel Audio Center’ the CAGE headset to your personal preferences. Here you will find both pre-made and freely configurable equalizers.

A button for brightness

The Multifunction button on the right auricle can be Teufel audio center assign a desired function. The button controls the factory Brightness of the illuminated Teufel logo in three stages. The CAGE gaming headset is now in the Teufel’s web shop and available in all Teufel stores.