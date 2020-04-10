Rocket League Gets A Brand-New Limited Time Mode Next Week

A brand-new game mode called Heatseeker is headed to the competitive car soccer title Rocket League on Thursday, April 16, developer Psyonix announced.

Heatseeker is a 3v3 limited-time mode where the ball essentially becomes a homing missile. Once a player touches it, the ball “seeks” the opposing team’s goal. The only way to redirect the ball is for it to either hit the backboard or get touched by another player. Be warned, though: each touch–whether by the backboard or another player–causes the ball to gain speed. Heatseeker will run from April 16-20, and you can check out the announcement trailer below.

Psyonix also announced that anyone who logs into Rocket League when Heatseeker goes live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next week will receive a free Hypnoteks player banner.

In other Rocket League news, Psyonix dropped a small update across all platforms that tweaks the inventory filters system, allows users to trade in Blueprints for better ones, moves the camera further back and reduces the screen shake intensity for newcomers, and more.