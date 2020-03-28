Rocket League Servers Down [Update: They’re Back]

If you’re unable to play Rocket League right now, it’s not just you–servers are down due an issue of some sort. There’s no word on when they’ll return. [Update: Servers are now back online. Psyonix says it will continue to monitor the situation.]

Psyonix confirmed the issues on Twitter, initially reporting that servers access was unavailable and that it was investigating. Subsequently, it stated, “We have temporarily put Rocket League into maintenance mode while we work on a solution. We’ll update when server access is restored.”

The issues appear to be impacting all platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While player data is not disclosed for most platforms, Steam’s public stats reveal an uptick in players for Rocket League recently amidst the social distancing recommendations stemming from the coronavirus. This corresponds with an overall increase in usage of gaming services such as Steam.

It’s unclear what’s causing Rocket League’s issues, but we’ll report back with any further word as receive it. It hopefully won’t be an extended period of downtime, as Rocket League is a great game for hanging out with friends remotely–though we have some recommendations for other games to pass the time, including those that support cross-play.