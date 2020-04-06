Rocksmith 2014 Edition DLC Ends After 383 Weeks, Team Moves On To New Project

Rocksmith 2014 Edition is ending its DLC support after over five years of weekly releases. The newly released Opeth song pack is the final piece releasing, Ubisoft has announced, and the game’s library is now complete after 383 weeks straight of DLC releases.

Rocksmith 2014 Edition now features 1570 songs if you bought all the DLC, spanning seven decades of artists (plus Bach, an 18th century outlier). According to the post to the Rocksmith website, the team is moving away from DLC because they have “been hard at work on a new project.”

“For over a decade, we’ve watched players learn, grow, and constantly surprise us with your talent, creativity, and eagerness to help one another reach your goals,” the post reads, referring to the 2011 release of the original Rocksmith. “We truly could not be more proud to play a part in this guitar journey with you.”

Although there will be no new DLC, the team behind the game promises that “the Rocksmith Dev Stream will continue (in a new format), along with some more surprises.” It’s unclear whether the team’s next project will include guitars, too.

Rocksmith 2014 Edition received a remaster in 2016, which was a free download for anyone with the original game on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game received an 8/10 in GameSpot’s review, which praised the game as an improvement on its predecessor. “Rocksmith isn’t going to be replacing the likes of a keen ear, a copy of Guitar Pro, and a good set of tabs for me, but when I think back to when I bashed out my first clumsy Green Day chords on guitar, I’d have killed for as good a teacher as this,” reviewer Mark Walton wrote.