Rocksmith’s DLC ends after 383 weeks

Rocksmith has run its course.

Ubisoft San Francisco announced on Friday that work on an unnamed new project means the studio must close down the guitar game’s DLC, after 383 weeks of releases comprising 1,570 songs.

“Although we will no longer be releasing new DLC, we still have weekly online content planned for Rocksmith fans,” the developers say. “The Rocksmith Dev Stream will continue (in a new format), along with some more surprises.”

Rocksmith, which launched in 2011, was updated as Rocksmith 2014 Edition in that year, and a remaster of that launched in 2016 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. The game uses a real guitar instead of a guitar-like controller, which allows players to learn and play along with their favorite songs.

For the unannounced new project, developers said more info on that would be coming via social media. In addition to Rocksmith, Ubisoft San Francisco developed 2017’s South Park: The Fractured but Whole.