Rogue Company Could Be the Next PS4 Multiplayer Craze

Announced back in September 2019, Rogue Company is a third-person online shooter from SMITE and Paladins developer Hi-Rez Studios. It’s coming to PlayStation 4 at some point this year, and if this gameplay debut is anything to go by, the game looks like it could be a genuinely good multiplayer distraction to other more popular titles dominating the scene right now. Check out the trailer above to see what we mean.

We really quite like what we’re seeing here. You’ll drop into the match Battle Royale style before completing objectives alongside your teammates, with each character having access to certain abilities. The clean, colourful art style is most appealing, and it looks like PS4 players will be able to get their hands on the game soon. An Alpha test can be signed up for now over on the official website, making this something worth keeping your eye on as the game draws closer to its 2020 launch.

