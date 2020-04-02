Rogue Legacy 2 Announcement Coming Today, Dev Teases

Can it live up to its ancestor?

Look, let’s not pretend we weren’t all absolutely obsessed with Rogue Legacy. Developer Cellar Door Games created a rogue-lite experience that is endlessly replayable and wholly addictive, setting a benchmark for the genre. Since then, we’ve seen a huge influx of rogue-lite indie games, but few have reached quite the same heights. Perhaps a direct sequel can do its forebear proud.

Yes, it seems we’re on the verge of an official announcement of Rogue Legacy 2. Teased on Twitter yesterday (and we’re 99.9 per cent sure this wasn’t an April Fools joke), Cellar Door Games posted this simple logo and a date of 2nd April. In other words, we should get confirmation at some point later today.

With Spelunky 2 also on the horizon, it seems the old guard of rogue-like and rogue-lite games are coming back to show us how it’s done. We’ll of course update you when the announcement happens.