Rogue Legacy 2 Officially Announced, More Details to Come

A game with good genes

Finally, some good news on what’s otherwise been a relatively depressing Thursday: developer Cellar Door Games is working on Rogue Legacy 2. The studio’s refrained from revealing too much about its roguelite lineage-‘em-up, but it promises to share more information in the coming days. In the meantime, you’ll have to make do with this delightful little animation:

The artstyle looks like a step-up from the pixel work of its predecessor, while a handful of new screenshots tease some of the perks and power-ups your heirs can expect to unlock access to as you work through the campaign. That’s all we’ve got to go on for now, though – prepare to lose your life to this addictive sequel when it arrives at an undetermined date.