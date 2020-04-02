Rogue Legacy 2 officially revealed

Rogue Legacy 2 is real!
Source: Cellar Door Games
What you need to know
- Rogue Legacy is a popular roguelike that came out many years ago.
- Developer Cellar Door Games is working on a sequel.
- Rogue Legacy 2 was just revealed.
- It’ll probably come to all platforms eventually, just like the prequel.
Rogue Legacy is a popular roguelike that places you in the shoes of your descendants with unique traits. Some mutations might be advantageous, but others may end up requiring a wipe. The goal is to explore a castle and reach the final boss. However, you’ll need multiple generations to achieve this because you earn currency through each run, and can unlock permanent upgrades.
Rogue Legacy is available on every platform, including Xbox One and iOS, but we just got word that a sequel was in development. Hopefully, it’ll refine some of the mechanics and be just as addictive as the original. Developer Cellar Door Games revealed its existence on Twitter.
Your Legacy continues#RogueLegacy2 pic.twitter.com/uUGeLE9TPm
— CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) April 2, 2020
It’s unclear how far along Rogue Legacy 2’s development is at, but I’m hoping the wait won’t be too long. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.
If you haven’t played Rogue Legacy, you should on the platform on your choice. It’s an incredible game that you’ll have a hard time putting down. While you’re at it, also check out Immortal Redneck!
Here’s every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
The Last of Us Part II has been delayed again, will launch at a later date
Today, Sony issued a statement confirming that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There are no new release dates and the games will become available at a later time.
How to turn an old Android phone into a security camera
Have an old Android phone lying around that you don’t know what to do with? Here’s how you can repurpose it and turn it into a security camera!
Go up against real intelligence with these multiplayer PlayStation VR games
If you’d like your gaming experience to entail meeting some new friends or duking it out against human intelligence, we’ve rounded up the best multiplayer games for PlayStation VR.