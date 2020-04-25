Rogue One Prequel Casts Star Wars And Witcher 3 Actors For Disney+ Series

The upcoming Disney+ series following Rebel Alliance member Cassian Andor has two new actors joining the series. The show will be a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, set five years before the 2016 movie.

Both Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough have signed on to appear on the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They’ll join Diego Luna who will reprise his role as Andor.

O’Reilly has already appeared in the Star Wars universe multiple times. She’s played Mon Mothma in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, and on the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. It’s been confirmed she’ll be playing Mothma once again for the Disney+ show.

As for Gough, her role in the upcoming show has not revealed. Her most notable work comes from the video game Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, where she voiced Yennefer. She’s also provided voice over work for Mass Effect: Andromeda and Star Wars: Battlefront, while also acting in movies and television.

Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller also recently joined the cast. Much like Gough, their roles are unknown at this time. Alan Tudyk will also be on the new series, reprising his role of K-2SO from Rogue One. Disney has described the show as a “spy thriller;” however, it is unknown when it will air. Originally, the show was going to debut in 2021, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production has yet to begin.

Disney+ already has a lot in the pipeline for Star Wars. An Obi-Wan series is coming, along with Seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian. Most recently, a new Star Wars show was announced, featuring the creator of Russian Doll as showrunner.

