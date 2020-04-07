Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K receives a huge price cut — today only

Best Buy has kicked off a one-day flash sale on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Headphone Edition, dropping the price of the dongle down to only $50 from the usual $60. You’ll need to act fast, though: Roku deals are always a hit, and this one expires just before midnight (if the retailer doesn’t run out of stock sooner).

Buy Now

Plug the Roku Streaming Stick+ into an HDMI port on your TV to access the full range of free and subscription streaming media at your TV’s highest capability. Enjoy Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Showtime, HBO, Pandora, and much more in addition to The Roku Channel with its tons of free content. Streaming media sticks that don’t support 4K won’t get the most from your 4K TV, but the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K is right for HD, 4K, and HDR content and automatically adjusts your set to its highest capabilities to match incoming streaming video content. If you haven’t upgraded to a 4K TV yet, this model is still the right choice because it optimizes your TV video resolution and is ready when you do upgrade to a 4K TV. The features on the remote alone are more than worth jumping on this deal.

The remote with the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Headphone Edition won’t serve you a cup of coffee, but it handles pretty much everything else you need and want to enjoy streaming media. The remote connects to your home Wi-Fi network for speedy performance. You can use the remote to access and select your choice of content from Roku’s intuitive menu system by scrolling and clicking the remote or with voice search. Ask for the content you want by title, actor, director, or category to save time. You can control your TV power and volume with this Roku remote, and you can plug your favorite wired headphones directly into it.

When you unbox the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Headphone Edition, you’ll find the streaming media stick with an AC adapter and power cable with long-range wireless access. There’s an HDMI extender cable for hard to fit HDMI ports. The remote comes with two AA batteries and a wired earphone set that plugs into the remote’s 3.5 mm standard audio jack.

Buy Now