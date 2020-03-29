Roman Reigns Drops Out Of His Wrestlemania 36 Match With Goldberg – Report

WWE’s “Big Dog,” Roman Reigns has been a staple of Wrestlemania for the past seven years. However, this year’s event may be the first time in seven years Reigns will be missing the PPV event. However, it is for a very good reason.

Reigns, real name Joe Anoaʻi, had a very public battle with leukemia which has left him immunocompromised, and didn’t want to risk his health. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news last night, stating that Reigns “didn’t feel comfortable doing anymore of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic.”

GameSpot reached out to WWE about this situation and what could happen to the Wrestlemania 36 match card, and WWE declined to comment at this time. WWE may reveal more about the future of Reigns at Wrestlemania on the March 27 episode of Smackdown, airing on Fox at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Reigns was scheduled to face the once-again returning Goldberg for the Universal Championship, a title both men have held in the past. It was billed as “Spear vs Spear” and the contract for the match was signed just last week on SmackDown.

But the real hype began back in February after Goldberg won the title from The Fiend at Super Showdown, with Reigns declaring himself “next.” It is reported that WWE honored Reigns’ request for the leave and Goldberg’s new opponent should be announced soon, especially given the fact that Wrestlemania is only a week away.

WWE is reportedly pretaping their shows up to the April 6th episode of Monday Night Raw.

Wrestlemania 36 will be taped at the WWE Performance Center this week, and for the first time will be split into two nights, Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.