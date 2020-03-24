Rosario Dawson cast as Ahsoka Tano for Mandalorian S2 live action Star Wars

One of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe was, until now, relegated to the animated universe. That is Asoka Tano, the once-apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, who began her journey in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She’s been confirmed to appear in Season 2 of the live action Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian. What’s more: She’s been confirmed to be played by Rosario Dawson.

Asoka Tano appeared first in Clone Wars, which meant she wasn’t exactly a totally flat animation character as we’ve seen in past Disney transformations. This isn’t the sort of situation we saw with Aladdin, for example. Instead, Clone Wars was (and continues to be) delivered in a few different formats – but generally inside the modern 3D animation realm.

She appeared in comic books, too. She’s been in a variety of comics that’ve taken place in the time between her first appearance on Clone Wars and the end of that series. Of course that series is – as of 2020 – back in business for another season, so she MIGHT pop up again there, but we’ll see.

Tano also appeared prominently in the series Star Wars: Rebels. That takes place in the time after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith, right up until Star Wars: Rogue One. Star Wars: Rebels is about the formation of The Rebel Alliance, and in Rogue One, we see the alliance already formed. Rogue One then leads directly into Star Wars: A New Hope.

Tano does not appear in any of the original trilogy Star Wars films. She does not appear in any of the sequel trilogy films. She does not appear in any of the prequel trilogy films.

Information on the casting of Tano for The Mandalorian Season 2 comes from SlashFilm where they’ve confirmed “with two independent sources”. Dawson was previously part of a fan campaign to promote her as a candidate for the role of Asoka Tano – no official Disney / Lucasfilm representative has yet confirmed this news – we’ll know more soon!

Disney previously noted that The Mandalorian Season 2 would debut in the Fall of 2020.