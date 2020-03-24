Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson will be joining season 2 of The Mandalorian for Disney Plus, where she’ll reportedly be playing fan-favorite character Ashoka Tano, according to a report from SlashFilm.

The move marks the most overt link between Disney’s popular animated Star Wars TV shows — which include Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, both of which feature Tano as a character — and its live-action efforts. Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein on the animated shows) recently returned to The Clone Wars in the currently airing seventh season of the show, which was resurrected as a Disney Plus exclusive. Tano making the jump from animated to live action would be the biggest shift in the franchise since General Grievous (who debuted in the 2D animated Clone Wars series from Genndy Tartakovsky).

Tano was introduced to the Star Wars universe in 2008 as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi apprentice in the spinoff Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie that also served as a backdoor pilot for the TV series. Despite the popularity of the character, she’s never appeared in the more serious live-action iterations of the franchise (aside from a voice-over cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

It’s fitting that Tano would make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, given that Dave Filoni — who co-created the character — is also a writer, producer, and director for The Mandalorian. And Dawson seems like the perfect choice to portray the character — she had even tweeted her interest in response to a fan suggesting the idea on Twitter in 2017.

Disney has already said that The Mandalorian season 2 will be arriving on Disney Plus this October, assuming there are no delays due to production shutdowns caused by the novel coronavirus.

Disney+