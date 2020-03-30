Round Up: Resident Evil 3 PS4 Reviews Reveal Remake Doesn’t Quite Relive Last Year’s Success

The fault in our STARS

The review embargo for Resident Evil 3 has just dropped, and we’re seeing all the scores rolling in right now. Unfortunately, the general consensus on this remake isn’t quite as strong as it was for 2019’s Resident Evil 2 revival. It’s not all doom and gloom, but this sequel doesn’t quite reach the same heights as Leon and Claire’s Raccoon City romp. Overall, it’s done pretty well for itself, but impressions are less enthusiastic this time around.

Here’s a selection of scores from various publications:

