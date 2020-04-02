RTX Austin Gaming Convention Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

With coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns continuing to mount and social distancing mandates getting extended, the organization behind the annual gaming convention RTX has rescheduled this year’s event.

Instead of taking place from July 3-5, entertainment production company Rooster Teeth has moved RTX to Labor Day Weekend: September 5-7. It doesn’t seem like any other changes are being made to the convention at the moment, but refunds will be offered to those who change their mind.

In the meantime, Rooster Teeth is working with the city of Austin, Texas–where RTX is held–to ensure that facilities are clean and well-sanitized for when the event returns this September.

“We are training and preparing to implement additional precautionary measures at RTX such as increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched objects like door handles, placing prominent hand sanitizer stations throughout our venues, and placing educational signage reminding attendees to take precautions,” the company wrote in a blog post. “In addition to meeting the standards set forth by the city of Austin, we are also holding ourselves to the strict standards set by our parent company, WarnerMedia, who have already implemented several new policies in the last month to protect our staff at Rooster Teeth.”

A swath of other industry events–such as E3, Gamescom, QuakeCon, and more–have been either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Fighting game tournaments like Combo Breaker have also been affected, though the Evolution Championship Series still remains on track to happen.