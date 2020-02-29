Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle generous map comes out Tuesday

There has been a “rumor” for some time that Call of Duty is going to come up with a battle-rich fashion called Warzone. And there is a chance that this new mode will be released next Tuesday.

The latest Modern Warfare update adds a new card with the name Bazaar. On this card, players have found something that perhaps refers to the release of the new battle royale mode. On the card you can find an empty card with the numbers 03/03 below. Would this refer to next Tuesday, March 3?

The launch of the mode on March 3 would be in line with the predictions of Daniel Ahmad (an insider in the game industry) who said on February 12 that we don’t have to wait long for the new game mode.

By the way, Warzone would become free-to-play and could handle 200 players.