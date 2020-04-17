Rumour: Assassin’s Creed PS5 Reveal Is Just Around the Corner

Vikings unite

Ubisoft will have the next instalment in its Assassin’s Creed franchise ready for this holiday to coincide with the launch of the PlayStation 5. That we can be almost certain of, and it looks like the French publisher is getting ready to spill the beans on this Viking-themed departure. One reliable insider has tweeted that news on the next entry will be coming soon.

Shinobi602, who runs communications at Wushu Studios and is known as a trustworthy source alongside the likes of Jason Schreier and Daniel Ahmad, said that we’re “almost there” when asked about the next Assassin’s Creed title.

It’s a fairly vague response, but with where the industry is headed right now, we can see some sort of announcement taking place next month. Rumblings of multiple Xbox Series X events are doing the rounds while Sony will have to talk about the PS5 once more sooner or later. A next-gen version of Assassin’s Creed would suit one of these console reveals perfectly.

As for the game itself, it is all but certain to feature Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok is a supposed name, but that has since been debunked. Whatever it’s called or the time period it features, however, we’re very excited to learn more. How are your hype levels doing? Show us your hidden blade in the comments below.