Rumour: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered Is Finished, Will Launch on PS4 First

Pass the Soap

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered felt like the industry’s worst kept secret when it “shadow dropped” on the PlayStation 4 earlier this year, and it sounds like Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered may not be far behind. Reliable leaker TheGamingRevolution reports that the re-release is actually already finished, and Activision is just waiting for the opportune moment to deploy it.

Considering that we heard about Modern Warfare 2 years before it arrived, we reckon this is plausible. According to the aforementioned source, both titles were supposed to launch prior to Infinity Ward’s 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, but a shooting in Dallas scuppered the publisher’s plans and pushed both titles back.

There’s no date attached to the purported port of Modern Warfare 3 just yet, but TheGamingRevolution claims that it’ll arrive on the PS4 first, as Activision and Sony signed a timed exclusivity deal for the first-person shooters. Assuming this is all accurate, we can’t imagine you’ll be waiting too long for the title to arrive; the publisher will want to get these out before it starts the promotional cycle for the next Call of Duty game.