Rumour: PS Now Receives Another Excellent PS4 Exclusive This Month

Sony hasn’t yet announced the line-up of new additions coming to PlayStation Now this month, but the cat might already be out of the bag. An advertisement on French website Jeux Video indicates that the service will be adding yet another fantastic PlayStation 4 exclusive to the streaming subscription alongside two other interesting titles.

The ad reveals that PS Now users can look forward to Marvel’s Spider-Man being added to the service as well as Just Cause 4 and The Golf Club. We have to assume that the former will stick around for a limited time, similar to Control and Persona 5, while the other two will be permanent additions. Don’t forget that Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be leaving the service tomorrow.

Sony hasn’t officially confirmed this month’s PS Now additions, but we’ll be sure to bring you that list when the Japanese giant confirms it. Would you be happy with Marvel’s Spider-Man being added to PlayStation Now? Web swing into the comments below.