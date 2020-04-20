Rumour: PS5 Reveal Planned for May 2020, But Sony Might Have to Reschedule

Coronavirus uncertainty continues

Sony has yet to fully reveal the PlayStation 5. We know quite a bit about the console already — and we’ve been given a good look at the PS5 DualSense controller — but we’re still waiting on the big next-gen showing. However, with the ongoing coronavirus situation undoubtedly upsetting PlayStation’s plans, it’s difficult to predict when the Japanese giant will make its move.

With that in mind, this latest rumour makes for some interesting reading. VGC reports that Sony was “recently” planning to have a full PS5 reveal in May 2020. This is according to an unnamed source, but given how reliable VGC tends to be, we’re prepared to bet on this being legit.

But as exciting as it is to imagine seeing the PS5 next month, we’d advise against getting your hopes up. As mentioned, everything’s up in the air due to the coronavirus, and it’s entirely possible that Sony has already rescheduled or reworked this supposed PS5 reveal. After all, the company went and delayed The Last of Us: Part II indefinitely just a few weeks ago.

The rumour doesn’t stop there, though. VGC also adds weight to claims that Microsoft has Xbox Series X “reveals” set for May. It could be that we’re going to have the two next-gen consoles going head-to-head very soon, assuming that, again, plans haven’t been altered.

In any case, it’ll be fascinating to see how this all pans out. Sony has repeatedly said that the PS5 will still launch in holiday 2020 — and we’re only getting closer and closer to that release window. If Sony’s sticking to its guns, then we’re going to have to see the PS5 sooner rather than later.

Could May be the month? Do you think we’ll actually see the PS5 in the next few weeks? Give us some predictions in the comments section below.