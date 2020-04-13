Rumour: Resident Evil 8 Will Feature PSVR Support

Virtual insanity

Capcom is leaking more than a holey hosepipe at the minute, with details about Resident Evil 8 and a Resident Evil 4 remake hitting the headlines. The former is said to be on track for a 2021 release and will purportedly represent a departure for the beloved horror brand. It’s supposedly a first-person title like Resident Evil VII: Biohazard and is in development for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

However, one addition tidbit has emerged courtesy of a Gematsu source: it’ll be playable with PlayStation VR just like its numbered predecessor. Exactly how this feature will work remains up for debate: will it be exclusive to the PS4 version? Or will there be a new headset for PS5 by then? We know that the original PSVR will be backwards compatible with Sony’s next-gen system.

To be honest, we’re just delighted to learn that Capcom may be sticking with virtual reality in some form. While Resident Evil VII was a thoroughly enjoyable experience in pancake mode, it was taken to another level with PSVR, and we’d be disappointed if the next first-person entry in the series didn’t have a similar option.