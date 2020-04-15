Rumour: The Last of Us 2’s New Release Date Just Got Leaked, But Probably Not

We seriously doubt it

Earlier today, eagle-eyed fans discovered that a new release date had popped up on The Last of Us: Part II’s Amazon product page. The PlayStation 4 exclusive was delayed indefinitely a couple of weeks back due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Sony has not yet issued a new release date.

Anyway, the aforementioned Amazon page temporarily had the title listed for release on the 26th June 2020. If true, it means that the game will have been pushed back just under a month, from its previous 29th May 2020 launch date.

Sometimes Amazon does leak this kind of information by accident, but we have serious doubts regarding this specific rumour. For starters, a delay of less than a month seems awkwardly short given the current state of the world. Again, Sony stated that the delay is indefinite — the whole thing’s completely up in the air.

On top of that, another PS4 exclusive title is currently scheduled for the 26th June, 2020. We are, of course, talking about Ghost of Tsushima. There’s absolutely no way that both The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima would release on the same day, so if this leak is somehow legit, then it probably means Ghost will be delayed to make room (although honestly, we can see Ghost of Tsushima being delayed regardless).

But as alluded, it’s much, much more likely that this is just some weird error on Amazon’s part.