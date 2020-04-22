Rumour: Watch Dogs Legion Will Be a PS5 Launch Game

Set to “debut” with next-gen consoles

Watch Dogs Legion was originally scheduled to release on the 6th March 2020. Kind of weird to think about, isn’t it? But even before this whole coronavirus thing began, Ubisoft delayed Legion and a number of other titles that it still has in the works, including Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. At the time, Ubisoft didn’t give new release dates to any of these games — it simply said that they’d launch beyond April 2020.

Now here we are staring May in the face, and we’re yet to hear much more on the release of Watch Dogs Legion. However, VGC reports that Legion is currently planned as a PlayStation 5 launch title. It’s set to “debut” alongside next-gen consoles, suggesting that there won’t be a current-gen version releasing before then.

If true, it’s an unsurprising development, but it has interesting implications. For starters, it would probably mean that the next Assassin’s Creed title — which we know is coming — won’t be on PS5 at launch, reason being that Ubisoft won’t want to release two of its heavy hitters on the same day. The same is true of something like the aforementioned Gods & Monsters.

It’s worth noting that Watch Dogs Legion has been confirmed as a cross-gen title for a while. As far back as E3 2019, developers have been calling Legion a game made for “PlayStation platforms”. Then, in October last year, Ubisoft said Legion would utilise PS5’s features in “extremely interesting” ways.

Of course, the big question that hangs over the industry right now is whether the PS5 and the Xbox Series X will actually stick to their holiday 2020 launch windows. Only time will tell.