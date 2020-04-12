Russian instrument aboard BepiColombo detected gamma radiation from Earth

ESA

Scientific instruments PHEBUS and MGNS, developed with the participation of Russian scientists and installed at the BepiColombo European-Japanese interplanetary station, successfully carried out observations of the Earth’s geocrown and recorded gamma radiation from our planet during the gravitational maneuver. This was necessary for the calibration of instruments that will be further investigated by Mercury, according to the IKI RAS website.

The start of BepiColombo took place on October 20, 2018, when two scientific orbital probes went into space: the European MPO (Mercury Planetary Orbiter) and the Japanese MMO (Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter), as well as the flight module, which will deliver the probes to Mercury. Arrival to the planet closest to the Sun is scheduled for December 2025, after which the probes will go into different polar orbits and begin a scientific program designed for at least a year.

On April 10, 2020, BepiColombo successfully completed its first of nine (and the only one near Earth) gravitational maneuvers, flying at a minimum distance of 12,700 kilometers from the planet. This made it possible to reduce its speed by about five kilometers per second and transferred the station to a lower heliocentric orbit without spending extra fuel – moving in this orbit the vehicles will reach Venus, and then to Mercury.

During the maneuver, the cameras and most scientific instruments on board the probes were turned on and collected data that would then be used to calibrate them. The MGNS Russian gamma and neutron spectrometer, which is designed to search for water ice deposits and study the chemical composition of the surface of Mercury, was able to detect gamma radiation from the Earth. A “failure” in the data indicates a temporary shutdown of the sensors during a station turn, a gentle peak corresponds to the moment of maximum approach to the planet, and a second, sharper burst of radiation indicates that the devices cross the radiation belt of the Earth’s magnetosphere.

Gamma radiation from the Earth according to the MGNS instrument during the BepiColombo flight near the Earth on April 10, 2020. IKI RAS

The PHEBUS ultraviolet spectrometer, which was developed with the participation of Russia and designed to study the composition and dynamics of the Mercury exosphere, also successfully worked out during the maneuver and obtained data on the Earth’s geocoron, which consists mainly of atomic hydrogen.

The tasks of BepiColombo include mapping and studying the surface of Mercury, the structure of its magnetic field and magnetosphere, internal structure and composition, as well as tectonics, volcanism and a rarefied residual atmosphere. In addition, checks will be made on the General Theory of Relativity by accurately measuring the positions of the vehicles in orbits. A total of 16 scientific instruments were installed on board both probes, including four instruments developed partially or fully by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

You can find out what secrets of Mercury “BepiColombo” can be found in our material “On Mercury for Water”.

Alexander Voytyuk