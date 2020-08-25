Russia’s Rosatom Video Shows How Strong ‘Tsar Bomba’–World’s Most Powerful Nuclear Bomb

Russia’s Rosatom, the country’s state-owned nuclear corporation, released a new rare and clear footage of Tsar Bomba’s 1961 test detonation, the world’s most powerful atomic bomb. The published video is a 30-minute documentary about the fateful day in October 1961 when the Soviet Union detonated a 50-megaton nuclear weapon on a remote Arctic island.

The nuke is simply known as “Product 202.” The bomb’s power and enormous size earned it the moniker “Tsar Bomba,” the king of bombs. To give you more insights about the nuke, consider comparing it with the Castle Bravo test in 1952, the United States’ most potent weapon.

U.S. nuclear bomb is 22 megatons, and the nuke that blew up Hiroshima, the city of Japan, in 1945 is 16 kilotons. In comparison, Tsar Bomba was about 1,325 times stronger.

Its massive power came from nuclear fusion, which also the energy-producing reaction that powers the sun. The short documentary shows that the gigantic nuke arrives under the guise of a typical boxcar at Olenya Air Base located south of Murmansk after it was loaded onto a railcar to be transported to the far north.

The aircraft that carried the nuke is being loaded up with test equipment at the airport. Tons of cameras are included on both specially modified Tu-95V bomber, and a Tu-16 plane, which will serve is the nuke’s tailplane.

Seeing the enormous nuke below the bomber aircraft looks like a comic scene. A parachute is used to slow the descending bomb as it drops over the test site on Novaya Zemlya.

The parachute gives the plane more time to escape the destructive blast of Tsar Bomba. The Tu-95 flew roughly 34,000 feet above the ground when it dropped the nuke.

The atomic bomb detonated at an altitude of about 13,000 feet to minimize radiation. Tsar Bomba was described as a “clean bomb” since it exploded high in the sky. The bomb site was considered safe since Soviet researchers can be seen flying out to the place in a helicopter, and some scientists are even walked around the area without any protective suit on.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.