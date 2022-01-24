Russia’s sci-fi military technology has been revealed, including hypersonic weapons and laser cannons.

Russia has been working on a variety of futuristic military technology, from a “Star Warrior” satellite shooter to laser weapons straight out of science fiction.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most sci-fi weapons the Russian military claims to possess.

Late last year, Russia unveiled “Star Warrior,” a weapon capable of launching satellites into orbit at altitudes of up to 500 miles above Earth.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia used the weapon to destroy a decommissioned Soviet-era Tselina-D military reconnaissance satellite, sending it into orbital debris.

State Russian media have dubbed the weapon “Star Warrior,” and it is the next step in an orbital arms race.

According to the Moscow-based Centre for Analysis of Strategy and Technologies, Putin tested the missiles nine times between 2014 and 2020 before using them to destroy a real satellite on November 15.

Putin’s “Star Warrior” missile system is thought to fire 14TS033 two-stage interceptor missiles, which can be armed with a nuclear or kinetic warhead in the final version.

The Peresvet laser cannon, which the US once called “disturbing,” has been in service since 2019, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The majority of information about the lethal laser cannon is kept under wraps.

Military experts, however, believe it performs the same functions as defense missiles or air defenses.

It is said to work flawlessly in good weather, but bad weather could obstruct the laser’s passage.

Russia is developing hypersonic weapons and claims to have successfully tested one last year.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at speeds of up to five times the speed of sound, and many other countries are developing super-fast and destructive military technology.

Putin, on the other hand, claims that his Zircon cruise missile will have a range of 620 miles and can travel at nine times the speed of sound.

The hypersonic missile will be used to arm submarines and boats.

It may be put into service this year.

